some beautiful smartphone covers are coming, inspired by the Netflix series

I see fans of Stranger Things and the 80s atmosphere they probably still go around with Walkmans, disdaining smartphones, but for everyone else a pretty good surprise is on the way.

In addition to the Los Angeles theme park, the Netflix series has in fact decided to colonize the aesthetics of phones, with some custom cases that could attract the attention of any enthusiast. This is a collaboration with Casetify, which has decided to put into production a real collection, as you can see in the image below.

The purpose is to enable customers to carry a piece of Hawkins in your pocket and each cover was decorated with references to the events of Stranger Things, including a design inspired by the Eggo Waffles that Eleven is fond of, complete with a phrase “Friends don’t lie “, and others that take up the look of walkie-talkies and audio cassettes.

“This collection is dedicated to those superfans who love the unexpected adventures of life. The culture that has developed around the beloved Netflix series demonstrates the power of an unbreakable bond, and we are proud to give Stranger Things fans a way to represent the love they feel for their favorite characters. ” declares the CEO of Casetify.

Prices they are around 40/50 € and on the company’s website it is possible to select the covers based on some smartphone models. A proposal that could interest those who are spasmodically waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things.