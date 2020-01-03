Somali and the Forest Spirit will debut on January 9, revealed the number of episodes

Share it:

Somali and the Forest Spirit, the soul of Studio Satelight taken from the manga by Yako Gureishi, has returned to talk about itself a month after the publication of its launch trailer. In fact, a few hours ago, the number of episodes that will make up the first season was officially confirmed.

As you can see at the bottom, the adaptation will consist of a single cour, that is to say 12 episodes. The anime series should therefore adapt 3 of the 6 volumes available.

Somali and the Forest Spirit is a manga set in a world populated by ghosts, goblins and other terrifying monsters, in which the human race is now on the verge of extinction. In this terrifying setting, somali, a young girl, will embark on a journey with a Golem protector of a forest. At first detached, the two will soon get to know each other, developing a sort of father / daughter relationship.

The manga has been quite successful in Japan and has recently been distributed in Italy by Planet Manga. The anime in the same way seems to have great expectations behind it, so it will be the director's concern Kenji Yasuda (Macross Delta, Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens) give life to the wonderful setting created by Gureishi.

