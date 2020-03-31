Somali and the Forest Spirit: Crunchyroll anime review

Share it:

That of the father-son relationship it is a theme very dear to manga and anime authors. After all, it is natural for an artist to transpose life experiences into his creations in a more or less veiled way: the birth of a son, the joys and difficulties in raising him, the evolution of his relationship with his parents are therefore perfect subjects. and beautiful to tell through the most disparate mediums (paper, visual, …). Think of The Boy and the Beast, an animated film from 2015 directed by Mamoru Hosoda (The girl who jumped in time, Wolf Children, Mirai) in which the director pours, thanks to the events of the protagonist Ren and his "adoptive father" Kumatetsu, all his parenting experience.

A current topic

Lately there seems to be a trend in Japanese comics to develop and deepen this theme with the relationship between two figures belonging to different races, usually in a fantasy context (a necessary condition to be able to guarantee the suspension of disbelief) and where the authors prefer to entrust the role of the child to the female sex.

This is the case of The Ancient Magus Bride, Kore Yamazaki's manga in progress since 2013, published in our country by Star Comics and transposed into an anime transmitted from 2017 to 2018, where the protagonist Chise is "purchased" and taken over by a powerful wizard with the head in the shape of a canine skull, Elias Ainsworth. It is a job in which the father-son relationship is also tinged with romance veins, since the aforementioned magician wants to make the bride his protagonist.

Another striking example is Girl from the Other Side by Nagabe, manga serialized since 2015 with 9 volumes under its belt and arrived in Italy thanks to J-Pop. In this work, the most successful and deserving of the author, we have a delightful analysis of the link between a candid and sweet little girl named Shiva and a monstrous, but in fact kind and sensitive figure called The Master, in a fascinating dark fantasy setting and which flows into horror thanks to the particular style of drawing. If you are interested in deepening this work, we invite you to read our retrospective on Nagabe, a mangaka with a magical touch.

Somali and the Forest Spirit he is the latest addition to the list of manga (and anime) that talk about these bizarre relationships between parent and child. Let's discover the many advantages of a work that does not invent anything but that has demonstrated its ability to do things well, the protagonist of an animated adaptation that has just come to an end.

The strange couple

Somali and the Forest Spirit (in original Somali to Mori no Kami-sama) is a manga written and designed by Yako Gureishi, still in progress since 2015 and serialized in the magazine Web Comic Zenyon published by Tokuma Shoten. It currently has 6 volumes released and has been fired for the Italian market by Panini Comics, which has first volume published in January 2020 under its Planet Manga label. The animated adaptation, announced in early 2019, was produced by the studio Satelight (Log Horizon, the series Symphogear) for a duration of 12 episodes, and officially debuted on January 9, 2020 on Japanese television networks. It is also available in our country streaming on the Crunchyroll platform, subtitled in Italian.

The work is set in a fantasy world inhabited by different types of creatures (spirits, goblins, witches) and where human beings, persecuted, are increasingly close to extinction. The story starts from the meeting between a Golem, a thousand-year-old creature assigned to the role of guardian of the forest, a place she cannot abandon, and a human girl named somali, who from the first moment begins to refer to him as "Pope".

The fortuitous crossing of these two characters will create an unexpected father-daughter relationship, and will push the Golem to abandon his role as guardian of the forest in order to reunite the very young and lively Somali with his fellow men, protecting her from a hostile world and dangerous.

Action and tenderness

As can be seen immediately from the beginning of the plot, Somali and the Forest Spirit does not invent anything and indeed, it is inevitable that the two works mentioned at the beginning of the article are related. However, the manga of Yako Gureishi (and in return the anime) manages to acquire its precise identity from the beginning. The anime develops flawlessly the relationship between the cold and impassive (by nature) Golem and the joyful and exuberant Somali, who on his journey discovers for the first time a world so full of pitfalls, but also full of wonders and good people. The characterization of the two protagonists is made even more effective in this version animated by the performance of the Japanese voice actors, two pillars of the sector.

Daisuke Ono (Jotaro Kujo in The bizarre adventures of JoJo) is the voice of the Golem: its flat and aseptic tone, but at the same time capable of showing the "emotions" that the sentient creature will develop throughout history, adapts very well to the character and enhances its qualities.

But the real star of the show is Inori Minase (a famous role above all, Rem in Re: ZERO – Starting life in another world) in the role of Somali: this test is by right among the best of his career, because her ability to give life to the genuine emotions of a curious and energetic girl, naturally and without ever being exaggerated or annoying, is simply extraordinary.

A fascinating world

So if much of the charm of this series is due to the evolution of the relationship of two personalities at the same time so different but united, which ends in a final perhaps a little hasty but with an undoubted emotional power, the rest of the narrative sector holds up the scaffolding very well.

The secondary characters are characterized well enough to perform their role well, whether they are comic shoulders dedicated to the lightening of the tones of the story, such as the pair of demons Shizuno and Yabashira, or more complex figures such as the Uzoi harpy.

While the story is divided into small narrative arcs which expertly alternate action and relaxation, pressing rhythms and lightness, drama and comedy without ever boring, and which in addition to the father-son relationship is capable of touching other themes as well racism and fear of diversity. A tip: if you are sensitive people in the central episodes prepare the tissues, you will need them.

Let's move on to technical sector. The Satelight studio has never shone for the visual quality of its productions, and also Somali and the Forest Spirit as a whole it is no exception, proposing medium-low quality drawings and animations which however have the advantage (not taken for granted in these times) of not being subject to particular declines, and which therefore do not in any way spoil the enjoyment of the story. As if that were not enough, the manga drawings are incredibly precise and detailed, and contribute a great deal to the characterization of the world in which the events are set.

If there is an aspect where however the series shines, reaching artistic peaks of absolute importance, is that of the backgrounds. The backdrops of Somali and the Forest Spirit leave you speechless, and perfectly transpose the majesty of the manga tables on the screen, giving the anime a significant style.

In several places we found ourselves staring the wonderful settings that Somali and the Golem will find themselves visiting, all well differentiated thanks also to the combinations of colors, in which the designs and animations integrate perfectly. A not insignificant detail, the author of these backgrounds is not Japanese, but European: he is the French artist Vincent Nghiem, hired by Satelight as the background director of the series.