Solomon Program unveiled, a new monster-based strategic RPG from Konami

Through the pages of the Japanese monthly CoroCoro Comic it has been unveiled Solomon Program (tentative title), a new strategic RPG in which players will be called to control and fight monsters. The responsible study was not mentioned, but Gematsu points out that in December Konami has registered a trademark with the same and identical name.

The screenshots visible on the magazine they reveal the Nintendo Switch keys A and B, suggesting that the hybrid console may be the target platform, or one of them. According to what you can read in the magazine, the design of the monsters is extremely varied, and it reminds you the style of productions such as Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh and Digimon. The mechanics that distinguish the battles have not been revealed in detail, but resume those typical of the battles Strategic RPGs.

At the moment there is no other information available, nor an official announcement from Konami. Gematsu reports that a demo of Solomon Program will be attached to MiraCoro Comic Ver. 2, a special issue of CoroCoro Comic coming out on January 17th, so it is likely that we will have to wait until then to find out more. Finally, the launch of a game-based cartoon.