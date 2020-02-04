 Solomon Grundy confirmed as one of Stargirl's villains

Share it:

Outstanding new detail comes to us from the series "Stargirl" and in addition to the creator of the series and the character himself, Geoff Johns. After commenting among fans for some time the potential appearance of villain Solomon Grundy In the almost simultaneous premiere series on The CW and DC Universe, Johns has confirmed his appearance.

Speaking with CBR, Johns confirmed the speculation that Solomon Grundy will threaten the heroes of the next series, with the special effects company Zoic Studios as responsible for recreating the character digitally.

I'm glad there is a bit of mystery; I don't think everyone knows yet what the series is going to be about, beyond Courtney and discovering the legacy of Starman and this team together. It's fun to know that we have all these doors to open and letters to deliver and I can't wait for people to see our Solomon Grundy. Our Solomon Grundy is ridiculous! The visual effects house that has done all the work for Stargirl is Zoic Studios and Andrew Orloff is one of the founders of it. The work they do there, their team surprises us every time we do a visual effects review. Every time they give us something, all the different characters and the world we are taking advantage of, is a phenomenal job. I can't wait for people to see it, it's really an assembly above usual.

Solomon Grundy was created by Alfred Bester and Paul Reinman and debuted in 1944 in the All-American Comics # 61 as an enemy of the Golden Lantern of the Golden Age and the co-founder of the Justice Society, Alan Scott. Since then, he has become a villain typically associated with Batman.

Speculation about the inclusion of Grundy in the series began after seeing a great figure in one of the plans of the series promotional trailer. A silhouette that clearly reminded the villain. It is unknown if Grundy will work alongside the Injustice Society to face the Justice Society of America.

Via information | CBR