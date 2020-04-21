Solo Leveling: when it comes back and what to expect from the second season of manhwa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first season of Solo Leveling ended exactly a month ago, and fans are eager to witness the return of Hunter Sung Jin-Woo. When will chapter 111 be released and what will happen in this second and (presumably) last season? Here is all the information.

First of all, we remind you that Solo Leveling went on hiatus after two years of uninterrupted serialization on the Kakao Page, where he adapted the first 130 chapters of the light novel. The original work counts approx 250 chapters dedicated to the main storytherefore, net of further breaks, the second season will be the last.

The series will remain paused for a few weeks, as reported by some reliable American news sources chapter 111 is expected to be published in early May. Obviously the current situation could lead to a further postponement, but as reported Jang Sung-Rak, an important figure linked to the study of the work on the work, the pause should not however be too long.

In the second season of Solo Leveling the protagonist will finally have to choose a guild to join, will face a new, colossal dungeon and will try to discover all the potential of his particular class. Obviously there will be new clashes with human opponents and new minions. The work has passed the halfway point will end definitively around chapter 220.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of the mahwa? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we refer you to the ever-increasing petition for the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling.