Solo Leveling: the first season ends with chapter 110, announced a break

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jang Sung-Rak, important figure linked to Redice Studio, recently confirmed that chapter 110 of Solo Leveling marked the end of the first season of the manhwa adaptation. The series will pause for a few weeks and will resume with the start of the second season during the month of April.

Solo Leveling's team at work on the webtoon has released one hundred and ten chapters from March 3, 2018 to March 19, 2020, and is currently halfway through the full adaptation of the light novel series. The work of Chu-Gong in fact counts 14 total volumes, with 249 chapters dedicated to the main story and 21 add-ons in which an alternative version of the ending is told. The manhwa has adapted, at the moment, the first 130 chapters of the light novel.

Only Leveling will therefore end around chapter 220, net of unpublished additions to the original work. In recent months there has been a lot of talk about an anime adaptation, but currently everything is silent from the headquarters of Kakao Page.

And what do you think of it? Are you following this manhwa? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, take advantage of the opportunity to read our in-depth analysis on the possible anime adaptation of Solo Leveling and the problems that prevent him, at the moment, from becoming a television series.