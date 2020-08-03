Solo Leveling, the editor confirms: "Yes, we are in negotiation for an anime adaptation"

Share it:

We are finally there, after years of waiting for the President of Noble Comics announced that the author Chu-Gong and representatives of the content platform Kakao Page I'm currently in talks to build a anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, the most famous manhwa in the world. The news was reported in the newspaper Korea Economic Daily.

Hankyung, this is the name in which the newspaper is known at home, is one of the most widely read newspapers in South Korea, where it has been published for almost sixty years. The reporter interviewed the President of Noble Comics Hwang Hyun-soo to analyze the economic success of manhwa, which he apparently reported profits over 30 billion won (about 20 million euros).

During the interview, which you can read by clicking on the link found at the bottom, the CEO stated the following: "In addition to history, one of the strong points is certainly the quality of the designs. I personally believe that the work also works because there are not too many references to Korean culture, so even if a reader from another country decides to approach the work, he will hardly find himself lost. Yes, we are also in negotiations to make some adaptations, both anime and video games and TV series".

Crunchyroll in recent months has collaborated with some Japanese studios and launched the so-called Crunchyroll Originals, adapting a series of Webtoon and manhwa. Tower of God is God of High School they have been very successful and consequently, given the insistent requests of the fans, it is normal that some studies have proposed to make an adaptation of Solo Leveling.

And what do you think of it? Which studio would you entrust the anime to? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Solo Leveling has just returned with season 2, publishing chapters 111 and 112.