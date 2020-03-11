Soleil Sorge, who is the blonde (with attached mother) of Beijing Express

Share it:

Soleil Sorge is the most controversial character in this eighth edition of Beijing Express, where he competes in pairs with the mom Wendy Kay. His bickering with other competitors (and especially with the model Gennaro Lillio, which seems not to have liked her) are now a must accompanying every episode, as well as the decidedly 'pungent' jokes of Soleil rises up Instagram against the other competitors of the reality show of Rai 2, now accustomed to its continuous vitriolic arrows. With a character like her Soleil you either love her madly or find her unbearable.

Who is Soleil Sorge

Born July 5, 1994 in Los Angeles (Soleil rises age 25 years old) as an American mother and an Italian father, Soleil grew up in Avezzano, a small town in Abruzzo, between well-being and VIP friends (such as Francesco Totti and Cristiano Caccamo). Always fascinated by the world of entertainment, Sorge, after graduating from scientific high school, moved to the USA to study art and acting in a prestigious school where she learned all the techniques used by Hollywood actors. The call of home, however, begins to be felt and Soleil decides to return to live in Italy, where he begins to take his first steps in the world of television in some local Roman broadcasters, and then arrives as a suitor to Men women.

It is precisely in Maria De Filippi's program that the 25-year-old manages to find not only popularity but also love in tronista Luca Onestini, with whom he undertakes a relationship for about 6 months. Between the two everything seems to be going well until the boy enters the house Big Brother Vip, suddenly finding herself single within a few weeks, with Soleil writing him a farewell letter where he announces the end of their relationship and the beginning of his dating with Marco Cartasegna, tronista with whom Luca shared the experience of Men women. It certainly cannot be said that Soleil is not a nice peperino (especially in love)!

The story with Cartasegna, which lasts about a year, also ended, in 2019 Soleil takes part in theIsland of the famous where, immediately, there is a special feeling with the castaway Jeremias Rodriguez (brother of Belen). The two are overwhelmed by a boiling passion giving way to a long and tormented love story that, after numerous pauses for reflection, seems to have ended definitively in early 2020, despite the two continuing to temporarily share the same roof.

Particularly fond of reality shows, the 25 year old is now competing with mom Wendy in the program Beijing Express, where it is showing off all its competitiveness.

Who knows if after finding love a Men women it's at The Island of the Famous for Soleil, which currently professes itself single, do not pop the spark even at Beijing Espress 2020, maybe just with that Gennaro Lillio with which the tension always seems to be at the highest levels. That behind all that hatred and those constant pricks there is actually a fatal attraction? We'll see.

