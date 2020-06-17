Solaris Offworld Combat: a first look at the gameplay of the multiplayer VR shooter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the UploadVR Showcase organized by different realities of the digital entertainment industry to present their projects in Virtual Reality after the cancellation of E3 2020, the authors of First Contact Entertainment have unveiled the release date of Solaris Offworld Contact.

The new project by the authors of Firewall Zero Hour will project us into a sci-fi dimension focused on multiplayer PvP fights. The futuristic esports in which we will participate will be inspired by the Disc Battles of TRON, but with guns.

The FPS experience promised by Solaris will be very fast and with rapid respawns that allow participants in this sport in virtual reality to give life to fast-paced competitions, especially in function of the numerous objects and equipment scattered around the map.

Solaris Offworld Combat is expected to launch on Oculus Quest and Rift on August 24: the First Contact digital forges, however, promise to churn out the versions intended for PC and PlayStation 4 users in possession of a virtual reality viewer such as PS VR. To those who follow us, we remember that on the occasion of the event UploadVR Showcase Pistol Whip video and gameplay trailer for The Walking Dead Onslaught were also shown.