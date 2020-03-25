Solar Opposites, trailer for the Rick and Morty Creator Series

Share it:

What 'Rick and Morty’It is one of the best animated series in years. It is as obvious as part of its fans are part of the problem. Imaginative, quick, shameless, and somehow terribly cute, Dan Harmon Y Justin Roiland they managed what could have been a marginal project with studs and spaceships from Starburns Industries became a more than just phenomenon.

With the renewed series ad eternum, it seems that we will continue to discover how Rick learn to care about someone from time to time while Morty it becomes a darker character. So much so that Roiland seems to have found space to expand borders and present us with a new title: ‘Solar Opposites’.

"Solar Opposites is here! We can only show you this trailer right now, but the entire season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay home and stay healthy so you can watch and love this series and call us geniuses and all that shit", Announced in a statement its two creators, the one already mentioned Justin Roiland Y Mike McMahan, former script assistant in ‘Rick and Morty’.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Solar Opposites’Will introduce us to“a team of four aliens who escape the explosion of their homeworld only to crash into a ready-to-inhabit house in suburban America. There is a division of opinion on whether the Earth is horrible or amazing. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see pollution, absurd consumerism, and human weakness, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and their television, junk food, and fun stuff. . Their mission: to protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume it and terraform the Earth"

On May 8, ‘Solar Opposites’Will come to Hulu. There is still no news about its release in Spain.