Sofia Vergare comments on controversial clip on Ellen DeGeneres Show: “Never been a victim”

A few days ago, a video clip containing numerous appearances of Sofia Vergara al The Ellen DeGeneres Show it went viral and generated a bit of controversy. In the video it is possible to see the presenter (in the spotlight for her inappropriate behavior on the set) joking about the actress’s English language skills.

Many people were quick to criticize the jokes of the DeGeneres, considered inappropriate and not very nice towards Vergara, but the direct interested, much loved for the role of Gloria in the now concluded Modern Family, has chosen to talk about it openly via Twitter in the last hours, saying to herself “not at all offended by Ellen“and adding:

“I only see two comedians who enjoy entertaining and entertaining. I’ve never been a victim and I’ve never felt like one, guys. I’ve always been involved in jokes and jokesThe actress also shared a clip in which she and DeGeneres recall filming the commercial for CoverGirl, because an example of the question and answer elaborated between the two.

This certainly does not remove the media trouble Ellen DeGeneres, in the storm after many guests and technicians of the set of her show have accused her and the producers of the program of having had abusive and incorrect behavior towards them and beyond over the years.