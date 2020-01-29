Sofia Vergara, host of LA Art Show for the benefit of St. Jude Hospital

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Los Angeles California.- The Annual Art Exhibition of Los Angeles announced that actress Sofia Vergara will host the Opening Night Gala 2020, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of "LA Art Show", an event that will take held at the Convention Center next Wednesday, February 5.

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is known for her role as "Gloria Delgado" in the ABC television series "Modern Family," a series of long-term Emmy awards that is currently in its 11th and final season. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the sixth consecutive year. Thanks to the generous donors, the families of the patients receive help for treatment, travel, housing or food, because the only thing that should worry a family is to help their children to live.









All proceeds from the sale of Patron and Vanguard tickets and 15 percent of the sales of Friend tickets will go directly to the charity; All attendees at the Opening Night premiere party are supporting the vital mission of St. Jude: find cures, save the children.

In addition to food, drinks, live music and art, the gala attendees can take a look at the 200 thousand square feet of "The LA Art Show" programming with more than 100 galleries from 18 countries.

They will have the first dibs to explore "DIVERSE art LA", a celebration of pride for the cultural diversity of Los Angeles, see the three-dimensional portraits nominated for the Oscar-nominated Kazuhiro Tsuji of legendary and historical figures, and approach the 25 years of carpet dresses red designed by Sue Wong (and used by stars like Anne Hathaway, Jessica Biel, Minnie Driver and others).

"The LA Art Show" returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 6 to 9, as the largest art fair in the city (and the west coast), and one of the most diversified in the world. "The LA Art Show" presents a complete line of exhibitors not only in contemporary and modern art, but also in classic and other art scenes that often have their own dedicated shows.