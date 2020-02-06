Sofia Castro pays tribute to Selena with spectacular outfit

Share it:

Sofía Castro, daughter of Angélica Rivera and José Alberto "El Güero" Castro, impacted on social networks by sharing some photographs of her great tribute to the late singer Selena Quintanilla and fell in love with everyone with her great beauty.

The "Gaviota" daughter shared two photographs of her characterization as Selena for the Telemundo tribute and left her followers stunned by the dazzling beauty she possesses, as well, she presumed the romantic relationship she has with her boyfriend Pablo Bernot in another romantic image .

In the most recent snapshot, where she appears with her boyfriend, the young woman dedicated a sweet message and wrote: "My boy from apartment 512", to which he decided to respond with an even more loving one: "I love you more than to anything in this world. "

Through her official Instagram account, the actress keeps her followers informed, as she spends her sharing images about her life and personal experiences, more recently she has shared photographs in the workplace, after her participation in the reality show of talents .

Sofia is currently a participant in the "Look who dances" program, recorded in Miami and last Sunday was about to leave the competition after being on the tightrope, however, this did not happen since her fans decided to save her with votes.