Sofía Castro dazzles with her beauty on the beach

Sofía Castro, originally from Mexico City and who is 23 years old, enjoys a few days on the beach and by posting an image of her on Instagram she dazzles with her beauty her admirers, who fill her with flattery.

Sofía Castro, daughter of actress Angélica Rivera and producer José Alberto Castro, and who has acted in soap operas such as Esperanza del corazón and Cachito del cielo, poses on the beach wearing an animal print bikini from the Dolce & Gabbana brand.

Great body "," Are you skinny or are my eyes? "," How sexy "and" I love you! ", Are some of the comments that make the beautiful Sofia her followers on Instagram.

Sofía is happy with life on a personal level, since she has had a romantic relationship with Pablo Bernot for months and they frequently show off their love on social networks.

On Instagram she published that she already has a new boyfriend, after having been a partner of Juan Pablo Gil.

Yes, he is my boyfriend, "confirmed the actress on Instagram in late 2019, who has also acted in the Netflix series The Dragon.

Pablo Bernot belongs to one of the families of ancestry in the city of Cuernavaca, Morelos. His parents own a luxury hotel and a restaurant, where he works as director of new projects, according to his professional profile on Linkedin.

Sofía Castro shone in Mira Quien Baila

Sofía participated in the musical reality show Mira Qué Baila, which took place in the United States on the Univisión network and won second place, last February.

According to a report on different news portals, Sofía commented that she felt like a winner because she conquered the affection of many people and above all, she overcame her own fears in Look Who Dances.