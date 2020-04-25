Sofía Castro breaks the hearts of fans by saying goodbye to her grandmother

Share it:

Sofía Castro made it clear that her grandmother Socorro was a unique woman to whom she would always owe the tremendous love she gave her, since she sent a farewell message with which she emphasized how coexistence between the lady and granddaughter was.

Guero Castro's daughter shared a photo like never before, and it was with her elegant grandmother, who always consented to everything, also defended her from her father's scolding, among other things, causing tremendous commotion among her Internet users.

In the middle of a pandemic I lost my grandmother, the most beautiful, the one with blue eyes, the great love of my dad and our unconditional grandmother for us 7 because she was always no matter what ❤️ she always answered the phone telling us that she was happy for her. One day you called, he always gave us the same advice: that we take care of ourselves because we were the greatest treasure that my dad had given him, that for nothing in the world would he stop chasing my dreams, that he ignore ugly comments, that he put me masks in my hair and that the most important thing was that I take care of my neck because it was the fastest thing that wrinkled jaaa. That she was very proud of me for everything she had accomplished … she told us eternal stories always with a lot of class and always beautiful elegance with her diadems on her head, towards the best chocolate milk, she defended us from my father's scolding ( even if we were not right) yes … she was the most prodigal of all and always with her blessing made you stay calm. He left us a taste for animal print, everything that had glitters and Las Vegas why I have never seen such a lucky woman in a casino like her❤️ and so I can remember many beautiful and fun things next to her. Today, in the midst of all this we are experiencing, it is much more difficult to have you than to say goodbye with a face mask, because your hands and hers are separated by latex gloves so as not to infect or be infected. My grandmother Coco, she so unique, left yesterday and took a little piece of my soul along with her … she was the best grandmother who could touch me, they can't imagine what consented to us, whenever my parents left us in their home was endless laughter, we played all kinds of things and won the best walk in her heels and so I can follow me and one more story because her grandchildren were everything to her ❤️ She made a family and an exemplary dad @ elgueromex and although he will no longer be with us, there is his love, there is his time and everything he taught us. She asked us to always remember her as a strong woman and I have no doubt that this will be the case: My grandmother coco ❤️ Until always My well-loved ❤️ THANK YOU SO MUCH A post shared by Sofia Castro (@ sofia_96castro) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:53 PDT





But that was not all, but many fans of Sofia realized that among her paternal family there was actually good communication, starting with Doña Socorro, because as everyone knows, the young woman apparently does not get along with her aunt Verónica Castro , of whom he said does not get along very well.

"He left us a taste for animal print, everything that had glitters and Las Vegas because I have never seen such a lucky woman in a casino like her and so I can remember many beautiful and fun things by her side "Sofia wrote with great feeling.

