Sofia Castro booed and criticized for wearing a simple dress

The Spotify Awards 2020 were held yesterday, and although many criticized the bad organization including the famous ones, the public preferred to focus on what was going on and it was about the costumes of all celebrities.

The one that did not go well in terms of criticism went to Sofía Castro, who has always stood out in all the ceremonies and red carpets she goes to, although this time there was a small exception because her look did not favor her at all agreement with Internet users and the same viewers.

"Very casual, nothing fancy and totally lost in fashion," "It seems that his good taste is over," "How ugly dressed he was so you would have looked better," they wrote to Sofia.

Recall that a few weeks ago Sofia had imposed fashion with a spectacular pearl makeup which wore for the competition of Mira who dances in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that one of the women who attracted attention in the Spotify Awards was Lizbeth Rodríguez who arrived with a pink sequined dressing room, in addition to silver ankle boots with which she took the compliments from around the world.