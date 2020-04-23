Soda Stereo announces new dates in the US for 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New York.- Soda Stereo fans in the United States will have to wait an entire year to see them perform live. The Argentine band announced new dates for their “Thank you total” tour on Wednesday, suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The concerts, rescheduled for April 2021, will be on the 8th at the Barclays Center in New York, the 11th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, the 15th at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, and the 18th at The Forum in Los Angeles. .

Last week, the band said it will perform at the Argentine Polo Field in Buenos Aires on March 6 and 7 of next year and that it regretted the inconvenience caused by the modifications, but that "the important thing now is to take care of each other."

Later he would announce the new dates for his canceled concerts in Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama.

All tickets purchased for the suspended 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates.

"Total Thanks" – the first Soda Stereo tour without its late vocalist Gustavo Cerati and also the first since their 2007 reunion tour, a decade after they split – started on February 29 in Bogotá and passed through Lima before arriving to Mexico, where he appeared before thousands of people in Tijuana, Guadalajara and the capital.

The ambitious show reunites its surviving members – bassist Zeta Bosio and drummer Charly Alberti – with Cerati on stage through videos of the singer. In his first presentations, he also had 14 guest musicians who performed his songs, some in person, others on screen, among which were Juanes, Mon Laferte, Rubén Albarrán, Andrea Echeverry, León Larregui, Draco Rosa, Gustavo Santaolalla and Benito Cerati, Gustavo's son.

The guest star lineup for the 2021 concerts will be confirmed later.