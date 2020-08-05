Socom is about to return to PS5, developed by Guerrilla Games? The rumor is not convincing

Share it:

A new rumor emerged in these hours would like the return of the Socom series, stopped for a few years after the warm welcome to the games of the series released on PlayStation 3. Sony could really bring this brand back to life on PS5?

Indeed, for some time there has been talk of a new Socom being developed in the Guerrilla Games studios, with the main team working on Horizon Forbidden West and a smaller secondary team working on SOCOM or in any case on a shooter that could, however, also be a new one. Killzone.

The rumor spread on Reddit and 4Chan appears unfortunately not credible, the source does not have a positive track record and moreover there is talk of "an announcement scheduled for today"(yesterday, according to the date of the post), an event that has not yet absolutely occurred. Will we see it at the State of Play on August 6? Surely not since Sony has confirmed that during the show there will be no news from PlayStation Studios.

Last year there was talk of the Socom reboot as the last major Sony exclusive for PlayStation 4, role that currently belongs to Ghost of Tsushima, a title that seems to have closed the PS4 era with Sony now committed to managing the launch of PlayStation 5, even if the current generation console will not be abandoned, as repeatedly stated by the publisher.