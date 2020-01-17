Social networks remember the control of Mata that unleashed the ovation of Old Trafford

Juan Mata, Manchester United midfielder, was the great protagonist of United – Wolverhampton of the FA Cup: scored the victory goal that put the 'red devils' in the fourth round (1-0). The social networks 'honored' Mata remembering a control of 2017 that provoked the ovation of Old Trafford.

Mata's action was not for less. A control of a very high ball perfectly made the assistants cheer him immediately. In addition, the video it collects The moment of the 2017 season quickly went viral on social networks.

Victory of the 'red devils'

Mata's goal gave those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the pass to the next round to break the tie to zero about 70 minutes. A bad Wolves defense led Anthony Martial to leave Mata alone against the goalkeeper. The Asturian He perfectly punched the ball over the visiting goalkeeper and gave his team an advantage.

In this way, Mata scored after this weekend he served two assists in the victory of United against Norwich City in the Premier League. The goal also served to break the equality between the two teams in this 'replay', after the other match, played at Molineux Stadium, also reigned 0-0.

United will be measured in the fourth round of the England Cup with the winner of the duel between Tranmere Rovers and Watford, whose 'replay' was postponed due to heavy rains.