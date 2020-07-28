social media celebrate cartoon

Share it:

The most famous rabbit on TV blows out 80 candles today: after having debuted in comics in the late 30s, in fact, Bugs Bunny he first appeared in a cartoon on July 27, 1940. Over the years he has become one of the most loved characters by children and beyond.

TV Guide has defined it "not only a great cartoon character, but. It has been well written, and drawn extraordinarily. It thrilled and made people laugh. It's the best. "Today, Monday 27 July, social networks were filled with greetings and tributes to(some of which can be seen at the bottom of the news), both by ordinary people and famous people. On Twitter the user @espofootball, for example, has posted an image with theof the rabbit over the years, from the first designs to the more modern versions. @ dpeel10, however, has released a short cartoon movie, the television debut of Bugs Bunny. Also @MisAnthroPony posted a video, remembering the 80 years of the character and writing "a reminder to remember why he is one of the greatest cartoon characters ever."The journalist and writerFinally, he published another short clip, telling the gag in the caption, which he talks about "a time when a crazy rabbit SHOOT someone who never stopped coughing. Cartoons like that… "The new animated seriesMeanwhile, on HBO Max has collected more views of Game of Thrones in the week of the launch of the new streaming platform, although there has been controversy about the Taddeo rifle.