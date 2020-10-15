Social Distance: the new Netflix series shot in lockdown!

The lockdown period has passed, but several months after the start of the Covid emergency, many countries still find themselves facing the threats. Many people just want to leave behind the difficult period experienced in spring, but there are still some products capable of addressing the issue without weighing down the minds, such as Social Distance, one of Netflix’s interesting October releases. Available from October 15th, Social Distance it is not only interesting because it deals with a theme close to all of us, but also for its particular technical realization, in full lockdown style.

A series with an amateur style, but with great sensitivity

Covid-19 has changed the lives of many people, albeit in different ways. Social Distance, as an anthological series, aims precisely to show the viewer different experiences, rather than conducting a generic discourse on the drama of the health emergency. Each episode focuses on a different protagonist and his strictly personal way of dealing with the pandemic. The tone that is not too serious and the references in which it is easy to recognize oneself mean that this series is not inappropriate, also thanks to a great sensitivity. In fact, it is not the virus that we are talking about – although it is the main leitmotif of the episodes – but of those who have had to face it in various ways, alone or in company. Created by Hilary Weisman Graham e da Jenji Kohan – that already in Orange Is the New Black had been able to balance irony and drama with wisdom – Social Distance conquers for delicacy and simplicity, staging the daily gestures that characterized us all during the lockdown period.

Life on social media, low-resolution video calls, the feeling of being so alone that you almost go crazy, the loss of your job, denial, the difficulty in reconciling work and family, idleness at home, fake news and so on, passing also for very important issues such as the protests for the Black Lives Matter. Each of these human experiences, typical of the hottest period of the Covid emergency, it is explored at times with a sense of sadness, at other times with sympathy, giving life to a fresh and pleasantly usable product.

The originality of the series is more technical than thematic: in full lockdown style, the product was not only conceived during the period of confinement decreed by the Governments, but it was also made through amateur shots and graphic inserts that reproduce the style of the apps messaging, video calls and social networks. This use of lower quality materials, compared to those that a traditional production would have used, however, does not in the least influence the success of the product, which indeed benefits from this particular distinctive element to interest the public and strengthen the emotional component of the stories told, all linked to a dramatic situation, but with very different and often edifying outcomes.

A product to identify with

Social Distance it is not yet another discussion on the consequences of social distancing or on the damage caused by the Coronavirus. Despite the beliefs of deniers and no-masks, the world already knows what it has gone through and what it is still facing. With its simple style and the stories of everyday life it tells, Social Distance differs from many other products and captures the viewer’s curiosity also thanks to the brevity of the episodes. The series devours quickly, episode after episode, but to conquer is the humanity with which each story is told. There is no discussion of the big issues of life, but of what ordinary individuals have had to experience in the worst moments of the health emergency, and this is precisely what makes Social Distance something deeply recognizable. The difficulties at work, the sense of loneliness, the fear of contacts and the drama of having to be a parent at the time of Covid, without knowing how to explain the problem to younger children. With maturity and great sensitivity, this Netflix series it is a product in which viewers can find themselves, even in apparently the most foolish or irrelevant gestures, because this emergency has touched and touches everyone in a different way; it has upset the daily life of families or individuals, destroying certainties and crumbling many relationships, building new and more solid ones in other cases.

Without ever minimizing the problem but also without taking ourselves too seriously, Social Distance manages to give the observer a glimpse of many different lives, united by the challenges of social distancing and the fear of a still unknown virus. The amateur style gives authenticity the intervention of famous faces (Sunita Mani, Asante Blackk, seen in When They See Us and Danielle Brooks of Orange Is the New Black, to name a few) and a good level of interpretation, which at times seems almost out of tune with the quality of some shots, but which only underlines the contrasts created by this interesting stylistic choice.