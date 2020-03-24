Soccer players and artists come together to raise funds through a festival

Football and music come together to raise funds to buy sanitary material and encourage all fans during the quarantine of the pandemic of coronavirus. They will do it in a festival that La Liga has announced this Tuesday and that will be held on Saturday 28th March from 6:00 p.m.

'LaLiga Santander Fest' was born as a solidarity macro-concert in which they will participate 20 footballers and 20 artists national and international, including Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra and Antonio Orozco. All of them will participate from their respective homes in a festival that can be seen on the different channels of LaLiga and the LaLigaSportsTV platform, in addition to the Movistar LaLiga channel.

The routes through which the donations. The Santander Foundation will be the one to carry out this work in order to raise the funds that will be dedicated to buying medical supplies, a task in which there will be coordination with the health authorities and the Higher Sports Council.