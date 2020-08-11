Soccer as a factory: how a family went from producing beans and rice to planting and exporting Brazilian players

Share it:

CURITIBA, Brazil

CURITIBA, Brazil – In many ways, Renan lodi there is nothing extraordinary about it. Lodi, a defender of the Spanish soccer club Athletic of Madrid, is one of hundreds of Brazilian players who have crossed the Atlantic to play for European clubs in elite competitions such as the Champions League.

In fact, more than 50 Brazilians have played in the final. Lodi, 22, hopes to join that group later this month, when Atlético de Madrid and seven other top-level teams meet in Portugal to end this year's tournament that was postponed by the pandemic.

Yet while Lodi is still three victories short of lifting the trophy, his European odyssey has already proven profitable for the company that discovered him at a little-known soccer school when he was 13 years old. It has also validated a curious business project built around first investments in a valuable and abundant export from Brazil: soccer talent.

Since the 1970s, the Stival family has run a successful food supply business, one of the largest of its kind in southern Brazil, from the southern city of Curitiba. About fifteen years ago, the family turned their attention to soccer. Like millions of Brazilian families, the Stival are passionate fans of the game. However, they could not help but notice how footballers became more and more merchandise, bought and sold for millions of dollars, as well as the tons of beans, rice, and grains that the Stival family traded each week.

According to the Stival's reasoning, if the players had become a commodity, of course they could also find a way to make money by trading with them.

"The idea was to invest in this business because Brazil always makes money in this business", Rafael Stival commented in an interview conducted last year, four months before Lodi joined the exodus of more than 300 footballers who left Brazil to play in foreign leagues in 2019.

In his office Trieste Futebol Clube —The non-professional team from Curitiba that serves as the basis for his interests in sport— Stival, a burly man with black hair and a heavy baritone voice, described how, after the first few slips and countless mistakes, he had given him forms a business from the exploitation of the youngest talents in Brazil, whom They educate for a brief period in Trieste and then, as soon as they get the chance, they manage to sign them in the elite professional clubs of the country.

For Stival, who runs the family soccer operationInvesting in young players is a long-term bet, a process he compared to planting seeds that will one day grow into fruit trees. And Lodi is his biggest hit to date.

In 2012, chen Lodi was 13 years old, one of Stival's scouts detected him at a soccer school in the interior of the state of São Paulo (which has a population of 44 million inhabitants), and invited him to travel to Curitiba for a closer test. He did so well that he was hired into the Stival family's non-professional program before moving to live at the Atletico Paranaense training center, shortly after his 14th birthday.

Last summer, At age 21, Lodi made the move to Europe, in an agreement that was notable for its size —16 million euros (just over 18.8 million dollars) – but also for its destination, Atlético de Madrid, one of the best clubs on the continent.

In an interview he gave in August from Spain, Lodi mentioned that he remembered well those first days in Trieste: the loneliness, the fear, the night calls with his father during which he begged him to return home.

However, he also remembered how the food at Trieste and later at Paranaense was better than it had ever been at home, and how his football skills always had a greater implication than a professional career. His feet were to determine the future of an entire family trapped in poverty, something that even a 13-year-old boy could understand.

"I always kept that goal in mind, you know," Lodi commented after a recent training session. “I said to myself: 'I'm going to be the father of the family. I'm going to pursue my dreams and I'm going to try to give them a better life in the future. '

Last year's transfer fulfilled that dream, but it also finally produced a significant payment for Stival, who got a 30 percent slice of the transfer fee: about 4.8 million euros (about 5.6 million dollars).

Those kinds of payouts are crucial to Stival's ambitions in football, and the reason why he signs dozens of young players and then quickly moves them to one of the bigger clubs he has development deals with: The more seeds you plant, the more likely one will produce fruit.

The transfer from Lodi to Madrid represented only the second transaction by a player discovered in the Stival operation since it began in 2005. However, according to Rafael Stival, In that single deal, the family recovered more than half of their total investment.

In an interview conducted this summer, Stival said he expected the sales rate to increase now that dozens of his recruiters had moved up the soccer food chain. More than 100 players who were once on Trieste's books are now registered with professional teams, and most are with Athletico Paranaense or Rio de Janeiro's giant Flamengo. The two clubs have established collaboration agreements that gave them the right to have a purchasing preference over the Trieste players.

Stival has a separate agreement with Trieste, a successful non-professional team founded by Italian immigrants in 1937. In exchange for investing a considerable sum in their facilities, the Stival family has the right to use the club for 20 years as a base for its soccer business, a contract that expires in 2025. That investment also allows Stival to take a commission from transfer fees because, under international transfer regulations, only teams can make a profit from player sales.

Stival, sitting under seven large maps of the states of Brazil, explained how the players are discovered. About half a dozen scouts – including Stival – go for months on missions deep inside Brazil, analyzing hundreds of players at once. The data on local prodigies comes from a network of local coaches, school teachers and others, a rumor mill that It has taken Stival to some of the most remote parts of the country, including, on at least one occasion, an indigenous reservation.

For five years, Trieste had an exclusive agreement with Atlético Paranaense, one of the two greatest exponents of professional football in Curitiba, a city of 1.8 million people. More than 60 players, including Lodi, had gone from Trieste to the facilities of Paranaense, now one of the best in Brazil, before the contract ended abruptly in 2018. Via a WhatsApp message, the president of the Atlético Paranaense said the institution had simply decided to handle most of its talent-hunting and youth player development efforts internally.

For Stival, the disappointment was brief. According to him, less than 24 hours later, officials of the Flamengo they came to his office to negotiate terms. An agreement was reached and now, instead of staying in Curitiba, Trieste's best promises flow to Rio.

However, disaster struck last year. A fire swept through a temporary dormitory at the Flamengo training facility that housed a group of young applicants: ten died, three of them had come through Trieste. The deaths brought belated attention to the way Brazil, the world's leading exporter of soccer talent, cares for thousands of children and youth who enter sports structures in hopes of exceeding their expectations.

Disruptive examples quickly emerged in other clubs – crowded bedrooms, dangerous conditions, poor supervision – and authorities shut down the worst offenders and promised increased vigilance.

However, in Trieste, something strange happened. Some excited parents who knew of the club's link with the Flamengo youth academy began to get in touch. They asked the club if they could also examine their children.

Back then, Stival could only shake his head. A year later, with the entry of Lodi, Trieste operations continued to expand. In the last eighteen months, Flamengo have recruited more than 30 Trieste players to be part of their youth ranks and those who cannot find a place there are sent elsewhere. Stival hopes its investments can still produce another huge payout.