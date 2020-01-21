Sóbate, sóbate! Tania Ruiz receives tremendous header in the face (VIDEO)

In this time of giving and receiving, the model Tania Ruiz, ex-president's girlfriend Enrique Peña Nieto, received a heavy blow to the face by his little daughter Carlota.

Through his Instagram account, the 31-year-old model published a video in which he appears playing with his daughter, who suddenly jumped and gave him a strong header on the chin, so he immediately stopped the recording.

After the potosine model wrote:

“I don't know who hurt the blow the most. We both wanted to cry. ”

There is no doubt that he was hit Tania Ruiz, who stands out in social networks for being a loving mother with her little girl Carlota, daughter of Bobby Domínguez, businessman with whom the model had an affair in the past.

It may interest you:

Erika Fernández leaves her followers breathless with photographs of heart attack