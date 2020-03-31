Technology

         So you can see in the Google Assistant the most popular search trends in your area

March 31, 2020
If you want to know what it is most wanted of the moment in your country or area now you can discover it from your own Google Assistant, in addition to seeing your new search suggestions.

During these last days, Google has integrated search trends and its famous autocomplete in its own Assistant, but to see them we have to pass the keyboard.


Search trends and suggestions

To see them trends and search suggestions we have to open the Google Assistant and tap on the icon of the keyboard. When the keyboard is activated, we will see the search trends in our area with the most popular search terms of the moment.

If we start writing a query we will see how the Google Assistant also begins to show us some new suggestions that will help us complete our action or query. Those suggestions are also based on the most searched in our area.

In this way we no longer have to go to Google Trends to discover the most popular search terms, now we can consult them directly from the Google Assistant.

