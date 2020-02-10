So would Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 with the style of Link's Awakening

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Given that it was a remake based on an original Game Boy game, it made perfect sense that his graphic style would be more "casual." We talked about The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which landed on Nintendo Switch recently.

However, very different is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which will be even more serious and realistic than its predecessor. That's why the contrast between what the game will be and what it could have been if the same style had been used as with the aforementioned Link's Awakening remake. A fan has decided to recreate the invention and the result is spectacular.

The creator behind the montage is the artist Stephen J. Plant. And this is what he said in the Twitter message that you can see a little below: "What would happen if the next Zelda game … had the same artistic style as the previous Zelda game? Well, the result could be more or less like this: here are the fruits of my last effort in Blender.".

On the other hand, this work has received the name of "The Legend of Zelda: Ganon's Awakening". And logically, it is based on the only breakthrough of Breath of the Wild 2 that we have seen so far. If you like the final result, you can find the whole creative process on its ArtStation page. And the truth is that it has no waste.

What if the next Zelda game … had the same art style as the previous Zelda game? Well it might look something like this: Here are the fruits of my latest endeavor in Blender. # BreathoftheWild2 #LinksAwakening #BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/Mli7KrymDO – Stephen J. Plant 🇨🇦 (@StephenJPlant) January 27, 2020

As for Breath of the Wild, remember that we still don't know too many official details. Of course, we know that it will be much darker and more adult than the original title. Among the rumors that have appeared since the announcement, the most shocking is the one that talks about the possibility that Princess Zelda ends up being playable in this installment. Although there is also talk of a launch for 2020, and even much larger and deeper dungeons.

Sources: Dual Shockers / ArtStation / Twitter