So spoke Rohan Kishibe: delirious fans welcome Jojo’s OVA on Netflix

Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe, OVA series linked to the fourth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, is finally available on Netflix and the many fans of Hirohiko Araki’s work have begun to share their emotions on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

The anime is the adaptation of the homonymous spin-off manga having as protagonist Rohan Kishibe, cartoonist and holder of a Stand power that appears in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. Recently all 4 episodes that make up the transposition have been made available and in our country So Spoke Rohan Kishibe even presents an Italian dubbing.

In the series the beloved mangaka is involved in several adventures full of mystery while he is busy recovering materials for the writing of his works, managing to achieve his goals with the help of Heaven’s Door, the ability that allows him to read people as if they were books.

Although fans are awaiting the announcement of an anime that adapts the sixth part of Araki’s work, communication that could come during the next big event themed The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo, the emotion for the possibility of observing the character of the fourth part in action is very strong and we can see it in the Tweet reported at the end of this news.

