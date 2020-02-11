So Samuel L. Jackson got a purple lightsaber in Star Wars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recently one of those key moments in the history of Star wars It seems incredible that they have managed to go unnoticed for so long given their relevance to the followers of the universe of George Lucas.

Usually the color of the lightsabers was a way to easily identify who was bad and who was good in the original films. The blues for the Jedi and the reds for the Sith, there are background reasons for this, but in essence this interpretation was what transcended.

With the inevitable expansion of this millionaire franchise, colors of all kinds were coming to the lightsabers of the galaxy and one of the most prominent is Mace Windu's purple, Jedi master played by Samuel L. Jackson.

The way in which the actor got this color for his character's weapon could not have less time and could not be more adorable. In this video scene you can see exactly how it happened.

The exact moment Samuel L. Jackson asked George Lucas for a purple lightsaber is on camera and I've never seen it ?? I'm overwhelmed from r / PrequelMemes

In the video Lucas explains to Jackson how the theme of colors works. "Well, the good guys have blue and green and the bad guys have red. Is that how it works", to this the actor asked"Are there no purples?", receiving a"Maybe you have a purple one"from the director.

Jackson's face upon hearing Lucas's words says it all, the actor seemed genuinely happy to have got his character's laser sword to have the color he had in mind.

The color of the lightsabers has given for many discussions and in the recent Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order we could see some unpublished ones that undoubtedly wielded with joy the players.