So many goals for Black Clover, a bright future for Yuki Tabata's manga?

There are titles that for better or for worse have a certain importance in the current panorama of Japanese publishing. Black Clover, despite its imperfections, especially on a narrative level, it has nevertheless satisfied a careful and demanding community, deserving some important goals.

Black Clover is not only the most viewed series in Europe on Crunchyroll, and consequently in Italy, but also the latest pearl of Weekly Shonen Jump which managed to collect that media success worthy of the most important Japanese magazine of the Rising Sun with a manga theme. Of course, the long animated adaptation edited by Pierrot study, although not without stumbling, has contributed heavily to giving voice to the manga of Tabata sensei.

Being able to renew two seasons during construction is a result worthy of the extraordinary capillarity with which Black Clover it is spreading, even giving the author the opportunity to obtain a personal study where he can devote himself entirely to the serialization of his manga. Franchise which, at the same time, currently has one animated series of over 100 episodes, as well as two spin-off comics.

The opening of the K-Studio, therefore, is only a step that is taking Black Clover in the near future which, at this point, looks more rosy than expected. And with such success behind it, it's a matter of time before an official announcement of a second season.