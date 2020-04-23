So it was were the luxurious XV years of Andrea Legarreta's daughter at home

Share it:

Despite the quarantine that the whole world lives due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) Andrea Legarreta did not sit idly by and gave her XV birthday party to her daughter Mía Rubín who was very flattered by the beautiful gesture of her mother .

It was in the Hoy program where Andrea shared a video where she is seen in the living room with her family with incredible decoration, in addition Mia wore an elegant black dress with which he showed a lot of class in a simple way.

Returning to the celebration Andrea Legarreta decided to place several light trails which gave a simple touch and at the same time warm to the eveningIn the center of the room there was also a huge table for the four members of the Rubín Legarreta family who did not stop pampering the party.

Flower arrangements, golden balloons in the shape of a star were the main elements of the celebration of XV de Mía Rubín who burst into tears over the details that her parents offered her.

As if that were not enough, the waltz with his father could not be absent, which caused the tears of the whole family because it was a very emotional moment and it is that for months they longed for the celebration, which took place in his house in a very emotional way even his fans let him know.

