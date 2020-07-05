Entertainment

So I'm a Spider, So What ?, trailer and release date for the anime coming to Crunchyroll

July 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
A few months after the first announcement, Crunchyroll has finally revealed new information on So I'm a Spider, So What ?, the new original anime based on the light novel series by Okina Baba. The second trailer, published during the Anime Expo Lite and visible at the bottom, has in fact confirmed the month of release of the series, that is January 2021.

Among other news, it has been announced that the first season will consist of two cours, and consequently by well 24 episodes. Currently 12 volumes of the light novel have been published, and a thirteenth is coming on July 10th.

In case you don't know the work, we remind you that Yen Press, editor of Baba's novels, describes the story as follows: "I was a normal high school student, but in the blink of an eye I woke up in a place never seen before and I was reborn in a spider ?! How can something that is nothing more than a small spider (i.e.) manage to survive in what is, literally, the worst existing dungeon? Are there no rules? There should be no rules! Whose the hell is this to blame? LET ME SEE U!".

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for more recent souls instead, we refer you to the summer calendar of Crunchyroll Italy.

