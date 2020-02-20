"So I'm a Spider, So What?" debuts on Crunchyroll in 2020, here is plot and teaser trailer

Share it:

The 2020 line-up of Crunchyroll expands with So I'm a Spider, So What?, third novelty of the calendar year after My Next Life As at Villainess e The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?. The anime, an adaptation of the light novel series by Okina Baba, was shown for the first time with the teaser trailer visible above and will also be available in Italy.

Yen Press, editor of Baba's novels, described the story as follows: "I was a normal high schooler, but in the blink of an eye I woke up in a place never seen before and I was reborn in a spider ?! How can something that is nothing more than a small spider (i.e.) manage to survive in what is, literally, the worst dungeon in existence? Are there no rules? There should be no rules! Whose the hell is this to blame? LET ME SEE U!".

Currently no details have been revealed on the release period, even if the autumn season is assumed. As for the cast, it was only stated that the role of the protagonist will be entrusted to Aoi Yuki, voice actress born in 1992 famous for having lent her voice to Tatsumaki in One-Punch Man and Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins, as well as the protagonist of A Silent Voice and Sayaka Natori in Your Name.

At the bottom of the article, a first Key Visual is visible, in which the spider escapes from the attack of a ravenous dragon.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to refresh your memory on current releases with the brand new Crunchyroll calendar.