Sports

So I wanted to "bother" the Barcelona directive to the candidate Víctor Font

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The directive of Barcelona conducted a "campaign" that aimed to "bother the candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona Victor Font"This is stated in a document to which you have had access BE Catalunya in which a plan is established to "operate" with the accounts of the club to launch "questions and criticisms" to Font's speech in order to "add organic support against the candidate".

Access the document with the plan against Víctor Font

This is another report of I3 ventures to which the SER Chain has had access, which consists of a specific strategic plan to erode the image of the candidate for the presidency of Barça. It was prepared six days before the public presentation of Victor Font before the media, which took place on January 31, 2019 at the AXA Auditorium in Barcelona.

The document focuses on two focuses. On the one hand, issue messages that question or discredit Victor Font on unofficial channels on social networks; and on the other, the formulation of uncomfortable questions in the act of presentation in the first public appearance of the candidate.

READ:  Nike withdraws Kobe Bryant products from the market to avoid resale

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.