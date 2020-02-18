So I wanted to "bother" the Barcelona directive to the candidate Víctor Font

The directive of Barcelona conducted a "campaign" that aimed to "bother the candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona Victor Font"This is stated in a document to which you have had access BE Catalunya in which a plan is established to "operate" with the accounts of the club to launch "questions and criticisms" to Font's speech in order to "add organic support against the candidate".

This is another report of I3 ventures to which the SER Chain has had access, which consists of a specific strategic plan to erode the image of the candidate for the presidency of Barça. It was prepared six days before the public presentation of Victor Font before the media, which took place on January 31, 2019 at the AXA Auditorium in Barcelona.

The document focuses on two focuses. On the one hand, issue messages that question or discredit Victor Font on unofficial channels on social networks; and on the other, the formulation of uncomfortable questions in the act of presentation in the first public appearance of the candidate.