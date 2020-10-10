‘So I did approve the scene where Homelander masturbates’

In The Boys the controversial moments are certainly not lacking: the two seasons of the Amazon show are a concentrate of violence, cynicism, black humor and so on, yet the intent of showrunner Eric Kripke seems to be to continuously raise the bar, almost to wanting to challenge production and viewers.

One of the most controversial scenes of this season finale is a perfect example: let’s talk about the one in which Homelander si masturba on top of Vought Tower, muttering something like “I can do whatever the fuck I want“The sequence, as Kripke himself recounts, had already been rejected from production during the show’s first season: what has changed since then?

“Well, have been successful it helped a lot. We originally had a different final image in mind for Homelander. He had to be in space and orbiting the Earth like Superman does, but with this psychopathic look. It was fantastic. We also shot it. But then Amazon said, ‘We’d love to see something stronger to end with a flourish ‘. And I was like, ‘Ok, I have the right idea!’“explained Kripke.

The showrunner continued: “So I replayed that scene to them without any comment, I just wrote something like, ‘Tell me what you think’. I think in this context the scene works great, because it tells us a lot about how pathetic [Homelander] feel at that moment and how much you are about to to become dangerous in the third season“.

The Boys season finale is available on Amazon since yesterday; Eric Kripke, for his part, has already called this season finale of The Boys his favorite episode.