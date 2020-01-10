So I Am a Spider, So What? Anime arrives: trailer and key visual with release date

Share it:

The anime park is expanding more and more with products from the world of light novels. In recent years this sector has in fact expanded in Japan and the best-selling titles are getting their anime series. We think of products like Sword Art Online and The Rising of The Shield Hero, who will join So I Am a Spider, So What?.

Known at home under the name of Kumo desu ga, nani ka?, Okina Baba's light novel had already received an announcement about the anime a year and a half ago, but news about it has struggled to appear.

Only these days the production of So I Am a Spider, So What? released the first illustration launch, along with a trailer and a rather large exit window. Just as for the broadcast date, it has been announced that So I Am a Spider, So What? it will arrive in 2020. Not much precision therefore, but at least the fans of the spider's Kadokawa series will not try hard next year.

Together with this information, you can find the first poster at the bottom of the news and the So I Am a Spider's first trailer, So What? instead at the top. As in an RPG, the newly born spider star will face various adversities, from dogs and ferocious wolves to the dragon that can be observed in the key visual.

Belonging to the isekai genus, So I Am a Spider, So What? is a series of light novels by Okina Baba. This follows the story of a high school girl whose name is unknown and is catapulted into another world where she ends up being trapped in the body of a spider still in the egg. The dungeon in which it is located is full of dangers but, using his human cunning and his knowledge, ventures into the dungeon facing the various monsters present there.

For Kumo desu ga, nani ka? a manga is also underway, an adaptation designed by Asahiro Kakashi and published by Kadokawa Shoten from 22 December 2015 on the online portal Young Ace Up.