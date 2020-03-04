Entertainment

So fight U.S. Agent in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

March 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
Social networks are more than revolutionized with the arrival of a leaked video of the filming from 'Falcon and Winter Soldier', the Marvel series that will be the first to be released in Disney +. Why? Because, finally, we have been able to see U.S. Agent in his role.

After Capi passed his shield to Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon (Anthony Mackie), it seemed that he was going to be the only successor to the position. But nothing further. In his series with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) It was long confirmed that John walker (Wyatt Russell), aka U.S. Agent I would debut in the Marvelita universe, and, everything indicates that it will help Falcon and Bucky.

As shown in this video taken from the shoot that started last November and should already be in its final moments, U.S. Agent fights the sea for good, and besides, it seems he does it to help Winter Soldier. In the clip in question, Walker is clearly seen in his Captain America attire easily repelling the attacks of several subjects (who have not been identified) in the dark of the night. And then it appears Bucky Barnes forcing the back door of an armored truck from which numerous people leave. Hostage? Are Bucky and U.S. collaborating? Agent? We want to think that yes, after all, the bad guy is supposed to be Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

