So elegant! Yalitza Aparicio reappears in Tlaxiaco more beautiful than ever

Yalitza Aparicio He was crowned as one of the most important and influential women of this 2019. Only in his Instagram It has 2.1 million fans, who follow her faithfully and comment on each of her publications.

On this occasion the Oscar nominee shared a photo session she had in the Heroic City of Tlaxiaco, for the Magazine the Sun rises. Aparicio He commented that he is happy to know about his culture and traditions, apart from tasting his dishes.

Thank you very much to the entire team of the Magazine Sale el Sol for giving yourself the opportunity and space to visit the Heroic City of Tlaxiaco, and learn about its culture and traditions. I hope they come back soon to taste the dishes that were needed and to know the landscapes that surround it. Always welcome. Pd: What wonderful pictures! ”

The publication was a success among the followers of the actress, who told her how elegant she looks in the photos she uploaded to her profile, apart from being left over 50 thousand likes, in less than an hour.

“You are a queen”, “Fan of the result, fan of you and fan of Tlaxiaco”, “You look like a queen” and “With all the respect in the world you look beautiful”, lAnd they wrote their fans.

Yalitza she wore several outfits in the snapshots, which made her look amazing and with a great glamor, apart from highlighting its natural beauty.

