So are the pairings of the second round of the Copa del Rey

The RFEF has held this Friday the draw to determine the pairings of thirty-second round of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Real Madrid and Valencia are still exempt from this round, which will be held between January 10 and 12.

The draw has matched 8 Third teams with 8 First. On the other hand, 7 of Second with the remaining of First and 13 of Second with 13 of Second B.

THE FIRST MATCHES Sestao River – Athletic Club

Real Jaén – Levante UD

Real Murcia – CD Leganés

UM Escobedo – Sevilla FC

CP Cacereño – SD Eibar

Club Portugalete – Real Betis

AD Ceuta FC – Real Sociedad

Zamora CF – RCD Mallorca

UD Tamaraceite – Granada CF

Marbella FC – Real Valladolid

(Victor Mérida – La Nucía) – RC Celta de Vigo

UD San ​​Sebastián de los Reyes – RCD Espanyol

CF Badalona – Getafe CF

Orihuela CF – Villarreal CF

Club Haro Deportivo – AT. Osasuna

SECOND AND SECOND B CD Badajoz – UD Las Palmas

Barakaldo CF – Rayo Vallecano

Winner Pontevedra CF / UD Ibiza – Albacete Balompié

CYD Leonesa – SD Huesca

Unionistas de Salamanca CF – RD Deportivo de La Coruña

Yeclano Deportivo – Elche CF

Nàstic de Tarragona – Real Zaragoza

RC Recreativo de Huelva – CF Fuenlabrada

CF Rayo Majadahonda – CD Tenerife

CD Ebro – SD Ponferradina

UCAM Murcia – CD Mirandés

FC Cartagena – Girona FC

UD Logroñés – Cádiz CF

Marbella-Valladolid; San Sebastián de los Reyes-Espanyol, Badalona-Getafe, Orihuela-Villarreal, Haro-Osasuna and the winner of the Mérida-La Nucía qualifier, which was postponed by the storm, against Celta de Vigo.

Another qualifier that could not be completed by the weather was the one that faces Pontevedra and Ibiza, which will resume on January 8, whose winner will play his continuity in the Cup against Albacete between one of the crossings between Second Division and Second teams B.

The leader of Segunda, Cádiz to measure himself to Logroñés, was the last one who came out in a raffle that the RFEF invited to participate to extract the balls to the captain of Jaén, and Juan Manuel Espinosa, to Gonzalo Zamorano, player of El Álamo, that was about to eliminate Mallorca.

Also José Luis Lavín "Pepín", soccer player of Escobedo, who left out Málaga and Ibiza fan Daniel Pades, who made a long trip to Pontevedra to see the game that was suspended for 17 minutes in the rain and that will be invited by the club to see the resumption, they collaborated in the pairing of the teams.

This has been the live draw:

13:38 | UD Logroñés – Cádiz

13:37 | FC Cartagena – Girona CF

13:37 | UCAM Mucia – CD Mirandés

13:36 | CD Ebro – SD Ponferradina

13:35 | Rayo Majadahonda – CD Tenerife

13:35 | Recreational – Fuenlabrada

13:30 | Nàstic de Tarragona – Real Zaragoza

13:29 | Yeclano – Elche.

13:28 | Unionists – Sports.

13:27 | Cultural Leonesa – Huesca.

13:27 | Victor Pontevedra – Ibiza against Albacete.

13:26 | Barakaldo – Rayo Vallecano.

13:22 | Badajoz – UD Las Palmas.

13:18 | We start with the Second and Second B pairings.

13:18 | Haro Deportivo – Osasuna,

13:17 | Orihuela CF – Villarreal

13: 17 | Badalona – Getafe

13:15 | San Sebastián de los Reyes – RCD Espanyol

13:15 | The winner of Mérida – La Nucía (had to be postponed by the storm) will face the Celtic.

13:14 | Third clubs are over. Now paired First with Second B. The next is Marbella – Real Valladolid.

13:14 | UD Tamaraceite – Granada CF

13:13 | Zamora CF – RCD Mallorca

13:12 | Ceuta – Real Sociedad

13: 12 | Portugalete – Real Betis

13:11 | CP Cacereño – SD Eibar

13: 10 | Room: Escobedo – Sevilla FC

13: 10 | Third: Real Murcia – Leganés.

13:08 | Second pairing: Real Jaén – UD Levante.

13:07 | They proceed to take out the balls. The first pairing is: Sestao – Athletic.

13:04 | The captain of Real Jaén proceeds to take the first ball from the draw.

1:00 pm | The draw begins.