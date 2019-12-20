So are the pairings of the second round of the Copa del Rey

The RFEF has held this Friday the draw to determine the pairings of thirty-second round of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona, Atlético, Real Madrid and Valencia are still exempt from this round, which will be held between January 10 and 12.
The draw has matched 8 Third teams with 8 First. On the other hand, 7 of Second with the remaining of First and 13 of Second with 13 of Second B.
THE FIRST MATCHES
- Sestao River – Athletic Club
- Real Jaén – Levante UD
- Real Murcia – CD Leganés
- UM Escobedo – Sevilla FC
- CP Cacereño – SD Eibar
- Club Portugalete – Real Betis
- AD Ceuta FC – Real Sociedad
- Zamora CF – RCD Mallorca
- UD Tamaraceite – Granada CF
- Marbella FC – Real Valladolid
- (Victor Mérida – La Nucía) – RC Celta de Vigo
- UD San Sebastián de los Reyes – RCD Espanyol
- CF Badalona – Getafe CF
- Orihuela CF – Villarreal CF
- Club Haro Deportivo – AT. Osasuna
SECOND AND SECOND B
- CD Badajoz – UD Las Palmas
- Barakaldo CF – Rayo Vallecano
- Winner Pontevedra CF / UD Ibiza – Albacete Balompié
- CYD Leonesa – SD Huesca
- Unionistas de Salamanca CF – RD Deportivo de La Coruña
- Yeclano Deportivo – Elche CF
- Nàstic de Tarragona – Real Zaragoza
- RC Recreativo de Huelva – CF Fuenlabrada
- CF Rayo Majadahonda – CD Tenerife
- CD Ebro – SD Ponferradina
- UCAM Murcia – CD Mirandés
- FC Cartagena – Girona FC
- UD Logroñés – Cádiz CF
Marbella-Valladolid; San Sebastián de los Reyes-Espanyol, Badalona-Getafe, Orihuela-Villarreal, Haro-Osasuna and the winner of the Mérida-La Nucía qualifier, which was postponed by the storm, against Celta de Vigo.
Another qualifier that could not be completed by the weather was the one that faces Pontevedra and Ibiza, which will resume on January 8, whose winner will play his continuity in the Cup against Albacete between one of the crossings between Second Division and Second teams B.
The leader of Segunda, Cádiz to measure himself to Logroñés, was the last one who came out in a raffle that the RFEF invited to participate to extract the balls to the captain of Jaén, and Juan Manuel Espinosa, to Gonzalo Zamorano, player of El Álamo, that was about to eliminate Mallorca.
Also José Luis Lavín "Pepín", soccer player of Escobedo, who left out Málaga and Ibiza fan Daniel Pades, who made a long trip to Pontevedra to see the game that was suspended for 17 minutes in the rain and that will be invited by the club to see the resumption, they collaborated in the pairing of the teams.
This has been the live draw:
13:38 | UD Logroñés – Cádiz
13:37 | FC Cartagena – Girona CF
13:37 | UCAM Mucia – CD Mirandés
13:36 | CD Ebro – SD Ponferradina
13:35 | Rayo Majadahonda – CD Tenerife
13:35 | Recreational – Fuenlabrada
13:30 | Nàstic de Tarragona – Real Zaragoza
13:29 | Yeclano – Elche.
13:28 | Unionists – Sports.
13:27 | Cultural Leonesa – Huesca.
13:27 | Victor Pontevedra – Ibiza against Albacete.
13:26 | Barakaldo – Rayo Vallecano.
13:22 | Badajoz – UD Las Palmas.
13:18 | We start with the Second and Second B pairings.
13:18 | Haro Deportivo – Osasuna,
13:17 | Orihuela CF – Villarreal
13: 17 | Badalona – Getafe
13:15 | San Sebastián de los Reyes – RCD Espanyol
13:15 | The winner of Mérida – La Nucía (had to be postponed by the storm) will face the Celtic.
13:14 | Third clubs are over. Now paired First with Second B. The next is Marbella – Real Valladolid.
13:14 | UD Tamaraceite – Granada CF
13:13 | Zamora CF – RCD Mallorca
13:12 | Ceuta – Real Sociedad
13: 12 | Portugalete – Real Betis
13:11 | CP Cacereño – SD Eibar
13: 10 | Room: Escobedo – Sevilla FC
13: 10 | Third: Real Murcia – Leganés.
13:08 | Second pairing: Real Jaén – UD Levante.
13:07 | They proceed to take out the balls. The first pairing is: Sestao – Athletic.
13:04 | The captain of Real Jaén proceeds to take the first ball from the draw.
1:00 pm | The draw begins.
Add Comment