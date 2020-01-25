So are the acclaimed comics on which the fantastic Netflix series is based

Share it:

More than a decade ago, back in 2008, the writer Joe hill (you know, Stephen King's son) and the artistic combo of Gabriel Rodriguez (cartoonist) and Jay Photos (colorist), they created 'Locke & Key' a series of horror and fantasy comics which ended up becoming a great phenomenon in the world of comics. It was a success of sales, but in addition, the work was recognized with important awards of the industry as a Eisner prize and two British Fantasy.

After several frustrated attempts, the comic will finally have a television version from Netflix, after two attempts at Fox and Hulu, which began to occur last year. Before seeing it we have reviewed the graphic novels to face its adaptation and assess whether they liked the passage of time or if the real image version will have it easier or harder to Improve the source material.

An introduction to Locke and Key: what's this about

The argument of the collection is relatively simple: a family traumatized by the death of the family patriarch, looking for a new beginning in an old mansion inside some mysterious secret keys and several hidden doors that, on the one hand, can grant supernatural powers, and at the same time, are capable of release dark evil forces. With just turning a lock and crossing a threshold, the protagonists can increase in size, travel in time, change sex, fly or even separate the soul or astral body from the body.

The town they move to is called Lovecraft, a whole declaration of intentions of Joe hill, which in addition to Providence's own dimensional threats, populates its pages with ghosts, spirits and beings made of shadows that bring the work closer to the genre of terror and mystery. As in other works of his firm, the tone is less intense and fits more into a fantastic magical, with people of flesh and blood that are more scary than creatures. The plot of history moves from the end of the 18th century, to the 80s and the present.

Panini brought to Spain 'Locke & Key'in six volumes with the story arcs: Welcome to Lovecraft, Mind Games, Shadow Crown, Kingdom Keys, Clockworks and Alpha and Omega. Then there were reissues with two volumes of omnibus format. In total you must have 36 numbers of over a thousand total pages that tell a complete and closed story. Then, their authors expanded the universe created around the mysterious Keyhouse mansion in a handful of short stories

Inside the mansion of the keys

One of the things that attract the attention of the success of 'Locke and Key'is that it is illustrated with a drawing style between the realistic and the childish reminiscent of some stages of large collections of Marvel comics or similar, that also fit in terms of simplicity to certain house horror comics IWDbut tend to gummy and caricatural "manganization" of a period of innovation of the American comic that today is a bit old fashioned and more suitable for youth comic.

The first thing that catches the attention of this style is that horror scenes don't just impact and, above all, it is very difficult to identify the age of the characters. The mother could be one more sister and his son could be his father. If not because the experience of reading is dynamic, it could be a problem, but it is not difficult to get used to, although the style of almost Victorian fantasy of the series hits much more to the history of a family dealing with its tormented past while discovering The power of magic keys.

Hill is not so interested in using the keys as a tool that gives its users powers but to deal with their difficulties and problems of adolescence and adaptation. Normally is evil who gives more interesting uses to unleash evil forces and buried demons. The comic often focuses a lot on forced tram of the whole family that in the possibilities of adventures within the dimensional doors of the house, as does the saga of 80's horror movies 'House' (1986) and 'House II'(1987).

An excess of secondary characters

The element that ends up engaging in the comic series are its characters. Tyler, Kinsey and Bode they represent recognizable aspects of adolescence and childhood, but it is Bode, above all, who embarks on adventures with the keys While Kinsey, is a stereotype of girl misfit teen Y Tyler, the next patriarch of the family, taking care of his brothers and his mother, who seems unable to recover from the death of his father. There is a lot of weight in everyone's emotional struggle, which makes the fantastic aspect is more significant.

Without falling in love, they contribute to that 'Locke and Key'have an obvious personality, something that Kinsey's friends, Kavanagh, Jamal and Jackie, they just didn't get. There are many secondary during the different collections and they do not find a role with entity, helping the sensation of dispersion that Hill's work usually afflicts, evidenced in the plumb adaptation from 'US4A2'(2019) or the capricious' Horns' (2013) that remains in the originality of the premise but never gets.

There are many characters with their own stories, which are entertaining, and there are also many flashbacks and the past and inner life of many of them, but at the end, almost none of this has mattered and there are many pages used without advancing history or exploring mythology through practice. That is to say, the use of the keys, which normalizes its use breaking the mysterious aspect of its existence or usefulness. There is not much conflict except for the antagonist, who is the one who gives them more times

The mythology of 'Locke and Key'

The limits and rules of magic taxes are imposed for the specific key that is used and what that key does. For example, the head key allows you to look inside people's minds, put and take things there at will. The one in the dark allows you to control the shadows, the giant key makes you a Kaiju … the fun in 'Locke and Key'It is he who uses these powers, and perhaps for that reason they have reached their great popularity. The first collection prepares all that scenario, but its effects and history spans generations.

What happened in Keyhouse before is drawing a haunted past in the mansion and it expands to what happened with a group of teenagers who entered a cave two decades ago, forming a fairly solid story around the place and the characters. But The biggest attraction of the collection is the villain, manipulative and intriguing like Loki but a lot more ruthless and cruel in what he is able to do in his eagerness to acquire the keys and bring to reality his demonic plans, always, in addition, close to Locke's children using tricks and foul play.

Change shape, insert into groups, friendships and relationships with cold blood and coercion that is scary as psychopaths do more than by their use of magic and monsters and other evil forces. Removing his sequential inventiveness and his visual creativity when narrating, although they are not the main course, the best moments of the comic are in the fights and clashes with diabolical beings that give a window among some jams of dialogues that do not always lead somewhere. His last numbers are a crescendo full of action They give a satisfactory coda in this regard.

But perhaps where improvement is in the worthy outcome, almost an epilogue, which results emotionally effective and leaves a feeling of gratifying reading with most loose ends tied, satisfactory resolutions for the characters and a general theme about the importance of parents' dreams, and the connection with those of their children, which can match Netflix adaptation, which have a good starting material with much room to vary, correct and improve in a good number of aspects.