Snyder Cut: Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill return in the new Justice League posters

Following the announcement of the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max for 2021, the official character posters of the film have also come online, which include the trinity of the DC, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, again interpreted by Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill is Gal Gadot.

It didn’t take Warner long spread the official character posters for the version of Justice League directed by Zack Snyder, the one that never made it to theaters but was reassembled in the running by Joss Whedon after the director was dismissed. The posters, characterized by a splendid black and white that has so far always been present in Snyder’s announcements, show the three protagonists again in action as we had known them in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Could this absence of the desired color be indicative of the fact that in the Snyder Cut there will be much less humor than the version that later landed in the cinema? So it would seem, given that the lighter tone was inserted after Snyder’s exit from the project and with the use of numerous and expensive additional shots.

In the film, moreover, all the scenes that saw Cavill at work with the notorious mustache digitally removed should also be eliminated. Snyder, after thanking everyone for this sudden news, thanked those who made this possible or rather the fans in the first place and the Warner who gave his fundamental approval: “Clearly all this would never have happened without them”, says the director. But he also credits Warner for having lived up to his ancient reputation as a large film studio.”The realization of my singular vision for this film, in this format, with this length … is simply an unprecedented thing and a really brave move”.