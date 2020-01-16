Snowpiercer's adaptation to television will be released in May

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It’s been planned to take television for years Snowpiercer, the graphic novel by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, who had an adaptation to the cinema by the hand of Bong Joon-ho (one of the men of the moment after sweeping the awards season with the film Parasites).

Finally, the TNT network has announced that on May 31, 2020 we will finally have this science fiction story on television to expand its interesting concept of survival on an icy planet.

"Set more than seven years after seeing the Earth turned into an icy wasteland, Snowpiercer focuses on the remaining humans and survives in a constantly moving train consisting of 1001 wagons and circulating around the planet. Class struggle, social injustice and survival policies come into play in this fascinating television adaptation", it was counted in the presentation of TNT during the winter tour of the TCA.

The chain has shown a poster and images with the stars Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton and Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill.

This particular version, which has already been renewed for a second season, is based on the 2013 film and the novel of the same name. The series has been in development for five years and when asked to one of those responsible for the waiting time answered "It takes time to do good shit".

In the cast are also Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner and Lena Hall.

Now that Los 100 comes to an end, fans may find in this series a ration of survival and tensions, similar to that of that fantastic series that may not be among the most popular but that certainly has a legion of followers who adore to each of his characters and they have been following him until the end.