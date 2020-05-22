Snowpiercer, who are the protagonists of the Netflix series inspired by the film by Bong Joon-ho

Share it:

Snowpiercer is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a perpetual motion train revolves around a totally frozen world. But who are the protagonists of the new series Netflix?

The show, inspired by the namesake film by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, will bring the spectators back on the very rapid means of transport on which life flows well in the head cars and poverty reigns in the tail cars.

Layton Well is one of the protagonists of the TV series, played by rapper Daveed Diggs, one of the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer fund – in life before the disaster he was a homicide investigator. Diggs starred in 9 episodes of the Black-ish series, participated in the dubbing of the animated series Ham and Green Eggs, and will lend the voice to Paul in the next Pixar film, Soul.

To take on the role of Melanie Cavill, the true antagonist of history as well as Mr. Wilford’s icy assistant is the talented Jennifer Connelly. The actress’s career is studded with great films: from C’era una volta in America, which marked her debut in 1984, to A Beautiful Mind, for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (thanks to his interpretation of Alicia Nash).

In the cast of Snowpiercer, in addition to Connelly and Diggs, we find Alison Wright (The Accountant), Mickey Sumner (American Made), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Lena Hall (All My Children) winner at the Tony Award and Grammy-nominated, Annalize Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Sheila Vand (Argo), Roberto Urbina (Narcos) and Sasha Frolova (The Interestings).

