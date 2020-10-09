Snowpiercer, official the date of the premiere of the second season: the details

Last May Netflix released the first season of Snowpiercer, TV series based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige, and now the premiere of the second season of the show has been made official. From the same work in the past Bong Joon-ho drew his eponymous film, Snowpiercer, starring Marvel star Chris Evans.

During the recent virtual panel of New York Comic-Con a teaser trailer of the second season was released, which reveals the official date of the premiere: January 25, 2021. The video shows some sequences that reveal what fans can expect from the show’s characters, including Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean).

Mr. Wilford’s role in the series has upset the balance and expectations of fans during the first season, after the discovery that Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) had impersonated Wilford to influence decisions on the train. As time went by during the first season it was discovered that Wilford had survived aboard a second train, called the Big Alice. Among the other inhabitants of that second train was Alexandra Cavill (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s alleged dead daughter.

“I can only say that Sean Bean’s Wilford is vile, funny and very well dressed. The thing we don’t know at the start of the season is what Wilford did to Alexandra’s mind. How did he put her against Melanie?” showrunner Graeme Manson explained.

Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Mike O’Malley, Annalize Basso, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall and Steven Ogg.

On Everyeye you will find the Snowpiercer season 1 review and Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer review.