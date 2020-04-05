Entertainment

         'Snowpiercer': new trailer and release date for television adaptation of Bong Joon-ho movie

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Almost a year has passed since we were able to take a first look – which, by the way, looked more than decent – to 'Snowpiercer', the television adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's celebrated feature film 'Snowbreaker' prepared by the TNT channel and which, without having even released its first season, already has a second one in the making.

After a long drought of information and new promotional material, the North American chain has announced that the launch of 'Snowpiercer' will be advanced two weeks to the original date, finally debuting on May 17; a news that they have accompanied with a new and concise teaser that maintains the good vibes that the previous advance transmitted.


This new 'Snowpiercer', created by Graeme Manson – also the architect of the remarkable 'Orphan Black'—, will drink from both Bong Joon-ho's feature film and 'Le Transperceneige', the original comic by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette on which the South Korean relied to shape the film starring Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho.

In a few weeks we will be able to see how the transmedia leap to this bottled dystopia on a train, seasoned with a strong social burden and whose distribution they lead Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. At the moment, in terms of production design it looks like it will more than fulfill what was promised.

