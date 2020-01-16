Snowbreaker: trailer and premiere date of the series

Share it:

Since the project was announced in 2016, the news about the series of 'Snow Blowers' had been few and all quite worrying: reshoots, changes of directors … But apparently everything has taken a good course at the end and the series will reach us This year 2020.

The series is based on the homonymous film by Bong Joon-ho, director of the acclaimed 'Parasites' and shows us a post-apocalyptic world. 7 years after the world has turned into an icy desert, the story focuses on what is left of humanity, which lives on a train that constantly moves around the planet, with 1,001 wagons, showing a class struggle without precedents

The film, starring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton and Ed Harris, was the jump to Hollywood by the South Korean director and had very positive reviews. The originality of the idea led to wanting to make a series, which will tell the same story, but this time with Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, which we met in the series of 'The Get Down' and that is rumored, will be the voice of the Sebastian crab in the real action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'.

As we see in the little teaser of the series, will premiere on May 31, 2020 on the TNT channel (We do not know if it will arrive at the same time in Spain) and will consist of 8 episodes that will try to address the same dilemmas of the film: social injustice, class struggle and the survival instinct of the human being.