Snow falls on the frontier of Red Dead Online: the Christmas event has begun

The festive spirit has invaded the five states. In the next weeks, Red Dead Online he will dress to the nines thanks to special winter weather conditions, festive variants of the ways of rendering the accounts, decorations at the camp and the Distillator Hut, gifts and much more.

As you travel, you will probably have heard saloon pianists play festive songs that accompany people all over the country, happily bustling with party preparations. Be careful, however, since the changing of the seasons often brings with it to the border a very rigid climate, with snowfalls expected already tomorrow. Those who are preparing for winter should know that snowfalls could become even more intense. Ergo, better to keep the campfire alive and the stew always ready.

Mode Return of festive accounts

Gunslingers from all over the country can test their hand-eye coordination with snow-sprinkled versions of the bloody surrender of accounts, including War Booty, All in Smoke and Invasion, while players on PlayStation 4 will have access to exclusive festive versions of Race to Arms, No Waste and Last Survivor. It will be possible to participate until 6 January by simply starting the series from the Online menu.

Festive gifts

In line with the festive spirit, the players who will play Red Dead Online between 23 and 25 December will receive a special festive gift box full of supplies and other delicacies, including:

Krampus variant of smooth-barreled double-barreled shotgun

30 Palletoni incendiary

100 Single balls

10 portions of big game meat with thyme

10 servings of tender mint bird meat

20 Carrots

20 Assorted cookies

50 Candies

10 Quality Brandy

10 Special miracle tonics

20 Unstable incendiary bottles

2 Prunus rivularis

2 wild currants

In addition, visit the Benefits section to get a 50% discount on the purchase of a shotgun or a coat during this period.

Bonus

A myriad of seasonal offers has already been assigned to all players who have logged in and played since December 13th. But there is still time: play Red Dead Online by January 6th and see the Benefits section in the pause menu to redeem the following coupons:

3,000 PE for the Club

200 RDO $ for starting a new role

1 supply reward for the Free Merchant Role

1 reward Free choice weapon component

1 reward Map of the treasure

1 reward Macerated supply for the Free Distiller role

30% discount on a stall box

Playing Red Dead Online between December 31 and January 6 will also reward you with 1,000 PE for each of the four specialized Roles available in Red Dead Online: Distiller, Bounty Hunter, Merchant and Collector.

Players can continue to take advantage of a discount of 5 Gold Bars on the Butcher Table and 25% on the cost of the average delivery Car, of the Bounty Hunter variant of the Schofield revolver and of the repeat Lancaster Collector variant until 6 January .

Collectors can join the celebrations between December 24th and 30th by sending the Festive Banquet Collection to Madame Nazar in exchange for a princely sum. Find a goose egg, a bottle of Cognac and a portion of tender thyme bird meat to complete the collection. And between December 31 and January 6, Madame Nazar will accept the New Year Collection, containing an Ace of Wands, a bottle of Scotch and a platinum pocket watch.

Bonus for Twitch Prime subscribers

Players who will link their Social Club account with Twitch Prime will receive the Collector's Exchange free of charge and the polished Copper still. To not miss all the future benefits, go to the Twitch Prime website and register.