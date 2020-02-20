Snoop Dogg prepares a meme on Dragon Ball Z: it's viral

Share it:

Dragon Ball has been airing for many years, along with the sequels Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT. With all this transmission time on his shoulders, combined with fame, the brand has inevitably become many admirers, some of whom have become prominent characters. An example? The famous rapper Snoop Dogg.

The rapper had previously mentioned Dragon Ball Z on his Instagram page in the past, putting his face on that of the killer Tao Bai Bai. But Snoop Dogg returns viral with another Dragon Ball Z-themed meme, always presented on its social networks in recent days. Taking advantage of the weeping face of Lebron James, Snoop Dogg comments on a phrase from one of his latest achievements.

As you can see at the bottom of the bounced meme on the YonkouProductions account, the singer had invited a new girl home and, after turning on the television on Dragon Ball Z, he receives a comment that shocked him. The flame has reputed ugly Dragon Ball Z, with the singer who then could not help but send her away.

With this post, Snoop Dogg has continued to express his love for Dragon Ball Z and the universe created by Toriyama. Currently, the franchise is underway with the Dragon Ball Super phase, designed by the mangot Toyotaro.