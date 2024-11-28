SNL Alums Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon Revive “Delicious Dish” in New Commercial

Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon, beloved Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumni, have returned their iconic “Delicious Dish” characters for a new Capital One Savor credit card commercial.

The duo, known for their memorable roles as NPR hosts Margaret Jo McCollen and Teri Rialto, have reunited to serve their signature brand of humor with risqué double entendres and deadpan delivery.

The Return of “Delicious Dish”

In the new ad, Gasteyer and Shannon sit down to interview Samuel L. Jackson, a long-time Capital One spokesman. The commercial cleverly incorporates the credit card’s features into the sketch’s trademark wordplay:

Jackson quips about buying Muenster cheese and taking home “a little cheddar,” referencing the card’s 3% cash back on dining and entertainment.

Gasteyer chimes in with, “Order a salad and make a little lettuce.”

Shannon adds, “Buy some dough and bring home a little dough.”

True to form, the sketch wouldn’t be complete without a naughty comment. Gasteyer delivers the punchline, suggesting to Jackson, “Ship out your sweet buttery buns now,” before clarifying, “You have a great set of buns, Sam.”

A Brief History of “Delicious Dish”

The “Delicious Dish” sketch first appeared on SNL over two decades ago, featuring Gasteyer (a cast member from 1996 to 2002) and Shannon (1995 to 2001). The duo interviewed celebrity guests, including John Goodman, Betty White, and most memorably, Alec Baldwin, in the infamous “Schweddy Balls” sketch.

Gasteyer revealed that the sketch was inspired by a combination of NPR’s “The Splendid Table” and KCRW’s “Good Food”. Interestingly, she brought the concept from her time at The Groundlings, and Shannon graciously joined to elevate the comedy.

The Impact of “Delicious Dish”

The sketch’s popularity has endured over the years, becoming a cultural touchstone. In 2015, Gasteyer jokingly told TODAY that “Schweddy Balls” would likely be carved on her gravestone, highlighting the character’s lasting impact.

Ana Gasteyer’s Current Projects

While reviving her SNL character, Gasteyer has been keeping busy with various projects:

Broadway: She recently wrapped up a role as Queen Aggravain in the Broadway revival of “Once Upon a Mattress.”. “Sugar and Booze” Tour: Gasteyer is bringing her holiday-themed musical act to venues across the Midwest, including the Wharton Center in East Lansing. Television: From late 2021 to mid-2023, Gasteyer starred in the NBC sitcom “American Auto,” set in Detroit, where she played the CEO of a fictional automobile company.

The Enduring Appeal of Live Performance

Gasteyer emphasizes the importance of live entertainment, especially during the holiday season. She encourages audiences to wear their “tacky Christmas sweaters” and come out for a good time, highlighting the joy of celebrating and connecting.

As fans eagerly welcome the return of Margaret Jo McCollen and Teri Rialto, it’s clear that the soft-spoken voices of “Delicious Dish” continue to amuse and entertain, proving that some comedic recipes only get better with time.