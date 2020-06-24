Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 announced for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

The official social channels of CI Games confirm the development of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: the sequel to the shooter-focused shooter will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The presentation of the second act of the spin-off of theSniper FPS of City Interactive which made its debut in November 2019 is not accompanied by any information relating to the expected contents and the news that will characterize the offer, but only by the promise of the landing on PC and current-gen console by the end of 2020.

Thinking back on what has been done in the past by the Polish software house, however, it should not surprise the announcement of an even more mature narrative setting and of a gameplay system focused on deeper missions, to be carried out within denser maps of enemies, all strictly in the company of his alter-ego and his immaculate sniper rifle.

Waiting to receive further information on this project, and to finally admire the very first ones game scenes, to get an idea of ​​the improvements and content that await us at the end of the year, let's do a quick review with our review of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts.